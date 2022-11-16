Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

UVA shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.(Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The suspect accused in the University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two others injured is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

RELATED STORY
UVA admits failure to escalate disciplinary action against suspect prior to shooting

An early morning video arraignment hearing was originally scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 15. for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, but had to be postponed, sources say.

Jail records show Jones, a former UVA football player, was booked into Henrico County Jail on Monday, Nov. 14 just before 6 p.m. on several charges including three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of firearm use in commission of felony (first offense).

RELATED STORIES
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 16
Clouds, chilly temps again today
Most of us take about 16 breaths a minute – that’s 960 breaths an hour, 23,000 breaths a day,...
YOUR HEALTH: Every breath you take; Zinc to the rescue
DEA hosts family summit in Baton Rouge on the overdose epidemic
Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs Police officer shoots dog after it ‘lunged’ towards him; owner cited