UVA shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The suspect accused in the University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two others injured is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

An early morning video arraignment hearing was originally scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 15. for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, but had to be postponed, sources say.

Jail records show Jones, a former UVA football player, was booked into Henrico County Jail on Monday, Nov. 14 just before 6 p.m. on several charges including three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of firearm use in commission of felony (first offense).

