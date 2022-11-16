SMART LIVING: Grandfluencers

LOS ANGELES (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Grandfluencers are changing the face of Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

For example, Sandra Sallin, 81, has 30,000 loyal fans.

“They’ve told me that they, that I make them happy, that they like seeing a woman of my age who still wears lipstick, I care about the world, and that I haven’t given up,” said Sallin.

Lonni Pike goes by gray hair and tattoos.

“The boulder and the brighter and the braver I get, the more colorful I become,” said Pike.

In just three years, Pike has attracted a million and a half followers on TikTok. The 58-year-old says most of them are millennials.

“I have 1,442,000 women between the ages of 18 and 35 who follow me,” Pike added.

And for some, Pike’s message is a lifesaver.

“You have reaffirmed my commitment to loving myself and my tattoos,” said Pike.

Pike and Sallin are just two of a growing number of grandfluencers. Joan MacDonald turned her life around with her first trip to the gym at age 71. Now that she’s 75, she has 1.4 million people following her fitness journey. Although all their themes vary, their messages are very similar.

“I hope that I can inspire women not to give up,” said Sallin. “I’m not invisible, and I won’t let anybody think that I’m invisible.”

“You can be just as bright and just as bold and just as fierce at 50 as you can be at 20,” Pike added.

How much money you can make as a micro-influencer is up for debate. A popular formula is $100 a post for every 10,000 followers.

