Shooting outside gas station in Ascension Parish sends 1 to hospital, deputies say

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - One person went to the hospital after a shooting outside a gas station on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesman for APSO said it happened on Old Jefferson Highway near I-10 in Geismar. He later clarified that neither a victim nor a shooter was on the scene when emergency responders arrived.

He added detectives learned through their investigation that a female was hit by gunfire and was receiving treatment at an area hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

