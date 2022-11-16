Shooting outside gas station in Ascension Parish sends 1 to hospital, deputies say
Nov. 15, 2022
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - One person went to the hospital after a shooting outside a gas station on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesman for APSO said it happened on Old Jefferson Highway near I-10 in Geismar. He later clarified that neither a victim nor a shooter was on the scene when emergency responders arrived.
He added detectives learned through their investigation that a female was hit by gunfire and was receiving treatment at an area hospital.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
