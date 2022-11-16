Senator Cassidy talks about party priorities after midterms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The midterms may not have been the red wave many Republicans expected.

But it might have been enough to get them a majority in the House of Representatives. So how can we expect things to play out on Capitol Hill over the next two years? Republicans could win back a small majority in the House while we still wait to see what happens with the Senate.

Republicans may not have gotten the midterm results they had hoped for, but some members of the party like our own Senator Bill Cassidy (R) believe there were some silver linings.

“When it comes to members of the house of representatives, I think there was 5% more Americans who voted for Republican members of Congress,” said the senator.

Former President Donald Trump and those who align with his wing of the party place most of the blame for lost races on senate minority leader Mitch McConnell who had control of the party’s war chest. Senator Cassidy had a different perspective.

“It’s always easy to Monday morning quarterback but that’s unfair to the person making the decision at the time,” Senator Cassidy added.

He also added he supports Sen. McConnell remaining as the Minority Leader. And was even more enthusiastic about our own Congressman Steve Scalise being named House Majority Leader.

He says moving forward, his party’s message should be more focused on issues affecting you at home. Alluding to any talk about the 2020 election being stolen will cost them.

“If we’re talking about the future, about the individual voter more than any given individual then we will win elections in the future. If we continue to talk about the past, we’re gonna lose,” the senator explained.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night his candidacy for president in 2024. Senator Cassidy, who voted to impeach the president after January 6th, did not say he would support him.

“We have to care about that family not about an individual. And if we care about that family we win and if we look to the past and care about somebody from the past we lose, bottom line,” the senator continued.

In a statement prior to the former president’s announcement, Senator John Kennedy said, “The 2024 election is in 2024, and the most important election for the American people at the moment is in Georgia. We will have plenty of time to talk about 2024.″

Senator Cassidy also says he believes better candidates and the fact his party will be defending significantly fewer seats gives them a better chance at taking back the Senate in 2024.

