Person sought in connection to armed robbery investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual they believe is connected to an armed robbery investigation.

Police say the business robberies took place around the Florida Boulevard area.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppersbr.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

