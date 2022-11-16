OJJ sends letter to judges indicating it is ‘at full bed capacity’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Juvenile Justice sent a letter to Louisiana juvenile court judges on Nov. 10 stating that it is “at full bed capacity” with “secure and non-secure beds.”

Officials said until they can increase bed space, they “cannot safely accept more youth into the agency’s custody.” They added they would like permission from the judges to release juvenile offenders on parole.

According to OJJ, there are two main contributors to the current bed shortage. Officials said the first is the destruction of the bed dormitory at Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe. They explained the 36-bed unit was destroyed during a youth riot. They said the second factor is housing youth with “extensive lengths of stays.” They said some of the offenders in OJJ’s custody could be “stepped down to a less restrictive setting.”

The OJJ Legal Division will file motions seeking the judges’ approval to put some youth back into the community if they are deemed safe, according to the letter.

Officials added once a scheduled new 72-bed facility at Swanson and the repairs are completed to the Cypress Unit they believe OJJ will be in a better position to accommodate housing the youth offenders.

