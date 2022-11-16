No. 15 LSU blows out Houston Christian; eclipses century mark 4th-straight game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU scored more than 100 points for the fourth-straight game in blowing past Houston Christian in the PMAC on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The Lady Tigers came away with a 101-47 victory to improve to 4-0.

All five LSU starters scored in double figures, with forward Angel Reese leading the way. She had her fourth double-double to start the season, finishing with 29 points and 16 rebounds. Both were game highs. She also had two blocks and a steal.

Guard Jasmine Carson added 13 points. Alexis Morris, Flau’jae Johnson, and LaDazhia Williams each chipped in 12 points.

LSU shot 54% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc. The Lady Tigers held Houston Christian to just 25% shooting.

