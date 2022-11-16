Meet Theron Smith: New mayor of New Roads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new mayor of New Roads, who won 66% of the votes, has several new ideas for the city.

Newly elected mayor of New Roads, Theron Smith, says he is ready to hit the ground running.

“Everything that I think about for our city is centered around one thing and that is to enhance the quality of life for our citizens,” said Smith.

On the top of Smith’s agenda is expanding youth resources.

Juvenile crime has been a problem in Pointe Coupee Parish. Smith believes more recreational activities, mentorships, and enforcing curfews will help reduce crime.

“So I am think that that maybe a possibility for us to build a youth center because I’ve had people that have been talking to me about coming to help out teaching foreign languages, computer coding, and things of that nature. It just needs a city government to support their desires to those things,” explained Smith.

While on the New Roads City Council, Smith helped make improvements to Douglas Park, providing free baseball lessons for kids and updating the park to make it usable again. His goal is to make improvements to other outdoor public areas too, such as providing free Wi-Fi access.

“We are in a tech generation, so I want New Roads to be tech-friendly. I don’t want us to be left behind. You know even our federal government has an affordable connectivity act,” added Smith.

Another area Smith says needs improvement is the New Roads Police Department. Smith wants to build up the force and bridge the gap between the community and officers.

“I want an element to be community policing. I want to have someone who is assigned as a community liaison, someone who is in touch with people and who has built relationships throughout their time of living here,” said Smith.

Smith says he also has plans to establish more preventative measures, such as cleaning out culverts ahead of time before the storm comes. Besides all of the ideas, Smith just wants to make sure the people of New Roads are not forgotten.

“I think I can bring the dignity and honor to the office, and sensitivity to our citizens with fresh ideas,” he said.

WAFB reached out to the current mayor of New Roads, Cornell Dukes, for a comment, but he did not get back.

