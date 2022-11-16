Facebook
Man pleads guilty in killing of police officer, fiancée’s father; sentenced to life in prison

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing a Baton Rouge Police lieutenant and his fiancée’s father has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Ronnie Kato pled guilty to manslaughter, first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder.

According to officials, he was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder, 40 years for the manslaughter charge, and 50 years for the attempted second-degree murder charge. He has no chance of parole, officials added.

Kato is accused of killing Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glen Dale Hutto Jr. in April 2020.

Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr.
Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr.(BRPD)

Ronnie Kato is also accused of shooting and injuring Hutto’s partner, Corporal Derrick Maglone, and allegedly shooting and killing his fiancé's father, Curtis Richardson, before that.

Kato will serve life in prison. The DA was reportedly seeking the death penalty for him.

