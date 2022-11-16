Man dies in ATV crash in East Feliciana Parish

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said an ATV crash in East Feliciana Parish claimed the life of a man on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Troopers said Gregory Kent, 45, of Clinton, died after crashing the ATV he was driving on LA 960 north of LA 63 in Clinton around 3 p.m.

Tpr. Christian Reed with LSP Troop A said the investigation so far shows Kent was headed north on LA 960 on a 2008 Honda Foreman 500 ATV when it went off the highway and hit a culvert. He added Kent was thrown off the ATV and hit a utility pole. He noted troopers are still investigating what caused the ATV to veer off the highway.

According to Reed, Kent was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene from his injuries.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a sample of Kent’s blood was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, explained LSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.