Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Grant to help LSU build AI to study, improve traffic

U.S. Department of Transportation logo (source: U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal...
U.S. Department of Transportation logo (source: U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration)
By Alece Courville
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Center of Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety was awarded a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

With this funding, the university hopes to build on artificial intelligence to help us better understand how we react when behind the wheel.

“We will use video from roads and interstates to analyze videos and using artificial intelligence to turn into data,” said Helmut Schneider, Executive Director of the Center for Analytics & Research in Transportation Safety.

In Louisiana, the number of fatal commercial vehicle crashes jumped by more than 28% from 89 fatalities in 2020 to over 100 fatalities in 2021.

“In some respect, we have specific issues in Louisiana with speeding, impaired drivers, and seatbelt usage,” said Schneider.

With nearly 1,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation, this will allow researchers to build a dashboard to provide more detailed insights into what the contributing factors behind crashes.

“It can lead to speed changes on certain stretches of roads or even legislation,” says Schneider.

LSU has been working with state police since the late 90s, but this new effort will compile additional data to make their job easier and the roads safer.

“We all know state police has limited resources to do enforcements so it is important we can help them do it in an efficient way,” said Schneider.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 16
FIRST ALERT: Brief/light freeze Fri. AM; some passing showers Saturday
Children in Classroom
La. school performance scores return to pre-pandemic level, according to La. Dept. of Education
Man pleads guilty in killing of police officer, fiancée’s father; sentenced to life in prison
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
UVA shooting suspect expected to remain in jail without bond
Angelique Renard
BRPD search for missing teen