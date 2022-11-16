Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gov. Edwards to visit GBRFB, attend commemoration of deaths of SU students Wednesday

The tour will begin at 9:30 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to take a tour of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The tour will begin at 9:30 a.m.

In the afternoon, Governor Edwards will host his monthly statewide call-in radio show, Ask the Governor, which broadcasts on 89.3 WRKF.

The show is also streamed online at wrkf.org and gov.louisiana.gov.

At 5:30 p.m., the governor is planning to attend the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the deaths of Southern University students Denver Smith and Leonard Brown at the Old State Capitol.

RELATED LINKS
Food banks see higher demand closer to holidays
Southern marks 50th anniversary of deaths of students Denver Smith, Leonard Brown

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 16
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 16
Most of us take about 16 breaths a minute – that’s 960 breaths an hour, 23,000 breaths a day,...
YOUR HEALTH: Every breath you take; Zinc to the rescue
Natural gas stove
CONSUMER REPORTS INVESTIGATION: Gas range health leak
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery