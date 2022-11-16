Gov. Edwards to visit GBRFB, attend commemoration of deaths of SU students Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to take a tour of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The tour will begin at 9:30 a.m.

In the afternoon, Governor Edwards will host his monthly statewide call-in radio show, Ask the Governor, which broadcasts on 89.3 WRKF.

The show is also streamed online at wrkf.org and gov.louisiana.gov.

At 5:30 p.m., the governor is planning to attend the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the deaths of Southern University students Denver Smith and Leonard Brown at the Old State Capitol.

