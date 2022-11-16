FIRST ALERT: Brief/light freeze Fri. AM; some passing showers Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will stay fairly consistent Wednesday and Thursday. We continue with cloudy skies, breezy winds at times, and chilly temperatures. Have the jackets handy as we don’t see a true significant warm up until the middle of next week. Highs today and tomorrow will only climb into the low to mid 50°s. A breeze out of the north will add a slight chill.

We’ve taken rain completely out of the forecast Thursday. Weather models suggest the disturbance will track too far south in the Gulf of Mexico to bring rain to the local area even the coastal parishes. The disturbance will help clear skies overnight into Friday morning. These clear skies will help drop temperatures below freezing for a large portion of the local area. A light freeze will take place with lows in the upper 20°s north and east of metro Baton Rouge and low 30°s for metro BR and south. Take care of people, pets, and plants.

Another disturbance will track closer to the local area through the Gulf bringing our next chance for rain. Sct’d rain showers will be possible with a majority of the rain action happening south of BR. We may have to dodge a shower or two for LSU’s final home game Saturday night. Temperatures will be rather chilly falling through the 40°s with such a late kickoff (8 PM).

Temperatures will begin to warm into Thanksgiving week. We return to normal by Thanksgiving day. Unfortunately, it looks like a storm system and cold front will be moving through according to long range weather models. Rains will linger into midnight shopping hours Black Friday.

