Denise Richards, husband shot at in Los Angeles

FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton...
FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor and her husband were shot at Monday in Los Angeles, reports say.(Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for American Humane/AP Images)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers escaped harm during a road-rage shooting in south Los Angeles on Monday, a representative of the actor confirmed to media.

Richards, of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, was riding in a Ford F-150 truck driven by Phypers on the way to the film studio and looking for parking, Deadline reported.

Another driver shot at them, hitting the truck.

In a response to a tweet, she described the incident as “the most terrifying situation I have ever been in.”

Despite being shot at, she worked the entire day on the set of “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” People reported.

It is unclear if a police report has been filed.

