Delta adds additional flights for SEC Championship Game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Delta has added two additional flights ahead of the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta between No. 6 LSU Tigers and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The additional flights that Delta has added are listed below. These flights will be an addition to their regular scheduled flights between BTR and ATL.

December 2:

DL 5540 Departs BTR at 8:59 a.m. and arrives in ATL at 11:32 am (all times local)

December 4:

DL 5540 Departs ATL at 3:00 p.m. and arrives in BTR at 3:33 p.m. (all times local)

The Tigers are coming off their fourth straight win of the season after taking down SEC West rival Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Nov. 12.

