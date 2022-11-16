Facebook
Delta adds additional flights for SEC Championship Game

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Delta has added two additional flights ahead of the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta between No. 6 LSU Tigers and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The additional flights that Delta has added are listed below. These flights will be an addition to their regular scheduled flights between BTR and ATL.

December 2:

  • DL 5540 Departs BTR at 8:59 a.m. and arrives in ATL at 11:32 am (all times local)

December 4:

  • DL 5540 Departs ATL at 3:00 p.m. and arrives in BTR at 3:33 p.m. (all times local)

The Tigers are coming off their fourth straight win of the season after taking down SEC West rival Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Nov. 12.

