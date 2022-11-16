Clouds, chilly temps again today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today as a bit of a winter gloom remains in place. Mainly cloudy skies will persist, helping to keep our temperatures well below normal. Highs will again only reach the low to mid 50s, with one silver being that it won’t be quite as breezy as it was on Tuesday. Nonetheless, it’s another day where you’ll likely want to keep the jacket handy throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 16 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

We should start to see some breaks in the clouds on Thursday and Friday, but chilly temperatures will remain in place. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s, but the bigger headline is the potential for a light freeze on Friday morning. This will be a ‘people, pets, and plants’ event, with no issues expected for pipes. And the freeze duration should be no longer than 2-4 hours for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 16 (WAFB)

Weekend Rain?

Models continue to bounce around on rain chances for Saturday. The European has once again trended wetter, showing most of our area getting at least some rain, while the GFS keeps most showers confined to the immediate coast. The differences in rain chances arise to differences in how each models handles the track of a low pressure center moving across the Gulf of Mexico. With a trend back toward a somewhat wetter forecast, a few showers can’t be ruled out for LSU’s final home game of the season against UAB Saturday night. We’ll monitor trends over the next couple of days and hopefully get a better handle on things.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 16 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 16 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

Below normal temperatures will continue into the first part of Thanksgiving week, but it does look as though temperatures may moderate as we head closer to the Thanksgiving holiday. However, we also continue to see indications of some rain being possible around Thanksgiving, so we’ll keep an eye on that in the days ahead.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 16 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.