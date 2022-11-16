Facebook
Bus driver accused of ‘inappropriate involvement with high school student’ faces child porn, other charges

Rufus Addison
Rufus Addison(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A bus driver is facing child porn and other charges after an investigation alleging he was inappropriately involved with a high school student, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis with TPSO said Rufus Addison, 62, of Loranger, was arrested on charges of pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior, and computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile.

He added deputies were contacted by the principal of a school in the Hammond area after it was discovered that “Addison had been communicating inappropriately with a female student.”

According to Travis, the school issued a statement to parents about the investigation before the arrest was made and that the subject was no longer associated with the school.

