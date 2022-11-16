Facebook
BRPD search for missing teen

Angelique Renard
Angelique Renard(Submitted by Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department needs help finding a missing teen.

According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Renard is described as being 5′6″. What she was wearing last has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on Renard’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Person Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

