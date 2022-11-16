BRPD search for missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department needs help finding a missing teen.

According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Renard is described as being 5′6″. What she was wearing last has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on Renard’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Person Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

