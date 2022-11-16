BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts holiday Zoolights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB)- BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting its annual Zoolights partnering with The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank this year!

Zoolights is a festive family activity that take you on a trail through the zoo. Visitors attending Zoolights will find illuminated sculptures representing animals and traditional symbols of the holidays, officials say.

There will also be giant spectaculars capturing the imagination of children and animated spectaculars adding additional entertainment for families.

Acording to officials, Zoolights will begin Nov. 25-Dec. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission:

Adults and Teens: $5

Seniors: $4

Ages 2-12: $3

Every guest that presents a non-perishable food item during the hours of Zoolights, will receive a 50% discount from the regular admission price. All food donations will go directly to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, officials say.

Zoolights will reportedly be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

