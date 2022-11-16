Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts holiday Zoolights

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoolights
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoolights(BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB)- BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting its annual Zoolights partnering with The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank this year!

Zoolights is a festive family activity that take you on a trail through the zoo. Visitors attending Zoolights will find illuminated sculptures representing animals and traditional symbols of the holidays, officials say.

There will also be giant spectaculars capturing the imagination of children and animated spectaculars adding additional entertainment for families.

Acording to officials, Zoolights will begin Nov. 25-Dec. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission:

  • Adults and Teens: $5
  • Seniors: $4
  • Ages 2-12: $3

Every guest that presents a non-perishable food item during the hours of Zoolights, will receive a 50% discount from the regular admission price. All food donations will go directly to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, officials say.

Zoolights will reportedly be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 16
FIRST ALERT: Brief/light freeze Fri. AM; some passing showers Saturday
Police say the business robberies took place around the Florida Boulevard area.
Person sought in connection to armed robbery investigation
Man pleads guilty in killing of police officer, fiancée’s father; sentenced to life in prison
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
UVA shooting suspect expected to remain in jail without bond