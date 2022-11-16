Baton Rouge charity looking for people to sponsor families in crisis for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) is once again bringing the community together for Christmas by pairing sponsor families, businesses, and organizations with seniors and families in need.

“Our program not only enriches our clients’ lives and Christmases, but donors say it makes their Christmas more meaningful too,” said Catherine Weidert, CCDBR communications coordinator.

According to CCDBR, for the past two years, the charity has only accepted gift cards because of COVID, but this year, they are returning to Christmas wish lists, although gift cards will still be accepted.

“We’re excited to have clients create wish lists again this year and return to that fun Christmas experience,” Weidert said.

Since September, they have screened and verified over 500 families who cannot afford Christmas gifts, according to CCDBR.

Donors can request a family with a specific number of members or even a family with children similar in age through an automated matching process, according to CCDBR.

“With just a few clicks, donors can get started making a happy Christmas for seniors and families whose budgets cannot accommodate even simple gifts,” said Weidert.

Sponsor families must be chosen by December 5, and gifts will be delivered December 9 and December 12-14.

Organizers say this year’s list of families is closed, but families in need can still get some help for Christmas through available resources by calling 2-1-1.

CLICK HERE to learn more and chose a family.

