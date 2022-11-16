Allen: Andy Dalton will remain starting quarterback against Rams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday (Nov. 16) that Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback again this week when the Los Angeles Rams come to town.

Saints are going with Andy Dalton at QB — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) November 16, 2022

The Saints fell to 3-7 on the season after their 20-10 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. It was Dalton’s third straight game with fewer than 230 passing yards. The Red Rifle completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards. He threw two interceptions and was sacked twice.

The #Saints will be wearing throwback uniforms this Sunday! 👀



The team wore the helmets at practice today ⚜️



The last time the Saints wore throwbacks was during the 2016 season. pic.twitter.com/BWNHBJniii — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 16, 2022

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Steelers

Dalton connected with Juwan Johnson on a 15-yard pass for the Saints’ only touchdown of the contest.

The Saints host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at noon on Fox 8. Coverage begins with the Fox 8 Tailgate at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.