Uptick in ER visits, measures to keep you and your loved ones healthy this holiday season

(Source: Pexels / Pixabay)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holidays are fast approaching and it’s that time of year where COVID-19, RSV and the flu are going around.

The big message from health professionals is to not only look out for yourselves, but your loved ones.

If you’re not feeling well next week for Thanksgiving and you know you’re going to be around other family members who are immunocompromised, stay home.

“It’s the same practices that we did early on in COVID and that in general that you want to practice, " said Dr. Benjamin Levron with Baton Rouge General. “Hand hygiene is important, covering your cough, those are the things are useful to prevent the spread.”

He has seen an uptick in ER visits for people 25 and under. More patients have been coming in with the flu.

