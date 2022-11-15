Toy donations needed for holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the season of giving, and Toys for Tots is starting to collect toy donations for the holiday season.

While folks shop around for the holiday season, don’t forget about children who may have to go without. Toys for Tots will start accepting donations this weekend to make the holidays bright for families in need in the capital region.

“So, this year, we are trying to mass a total 160,000 toys in order to get up to 40,000 children up to four toys each,” explained Timothy Brown, who is the assistant coordinator of Toys for Tots 2022.

Between the boxing and sorting, organizers say they need the public’s help. They are accepting toy donations for infants all the way to 16-year-old girls and boys. For the babies and toddlers, they need more early educational toys. For the older kids, organizers say they are looking for specific items.

“Telescopes, scientific oriented things, books vanities, mirrors, make-up mirrors, headphones, microphones, any little things like that,” added Brown.

Starting this weekend, folks will start seeing large white boxes all around the capital region, ready for people to drop something in.

“So this Saturday, we will have a presence at the LSU tailgate area, while they are competing against the UAB team, and we are going to be receiving toys and monetary donations,” said Brown.

The gift that keeps on giving is when folks think of others. Toys for Tots is actively looking to partner with local businesses for toy drop-off sites and volunteers to help sort through the toys, to make sure every family has something under the tree this year.

“Everyone is needed in order to assist in meeting that goal. So, we need the parents of the children to go to the website and register to receive gifts for their children, as well as local businesses with any sort of donation that they could assist us with,” said Brown.

If you are interested in volunteering, registering, or learning more about Toys for Tots, you can go to their website.

Bins will be set up at the following locations during the LSU vs. UAB Game:

The Huddle Fan Fest Area: Nicholson Gateway

Parade Grounds

Southwest Plaza: Outside Tiger Stadium

Three Olives Tailgate District: Near Patrick F. Taylor Hall

Touchdown Village 2

Lot 104: Near Bernie Moore Stadium

Lot 403

Lot 406: Near LSU Soccer Complex

Lot 407: River Road & Skip Bertman Drive

Lot 406: across from LSU’s Vet School

Lot 409: Near Alex Box Stadium

