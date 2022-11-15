Shoepeg Corn and Crawfish Dressing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cornbread is a staple of southern dressings. Shoepeg corn adds the unique sweet flavor that makes this dressing pure Louisiana. I have adapted it slightly and have taken the liberty of including crawfish in my version. I absolutely love this for a holiday side dish.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (11-ounce) can of shoepeg corn

1 (20-ounce) package Southern-style cream corn (yellow or white)

1-pound crawfish tails, well-drained

6 slices bacon

¼ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

¼ cup minced garlic

½ cup softened butter

1 cup sour cream

2 eggs

1 (8.5-ounce) package cornbread mix

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a sauté pan over medium heat, cook bacon until the fat is rendered and the bacon is crisp. Remove bacon from pan, chop, and set aside. In the rendered fat, sauté onion, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic until translucent. Add crawfish and cook 3–5 minutes more then remove from heat. In a large mixing bowl, mix butter, sour cream, and eggs. Stir in crawfish mixture, corns, and cornbread mix. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. In a well-greased 12-inch, cast iron skillet, sprinkle chopped bacon and spoon corn mixture on top. Bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and let rest for 5–10 minutes before serving.

