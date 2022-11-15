Plenty of clouds, chilly temps for the next several days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rains have shifted to our east this morning, but clouds will be tough to shake today. With that in mind, highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, with a healthy northwesterly breeze of 10-15 adding to the chill. It’s another day where you’ll likely want to keep a jacket handy all day.

Rest of the Week

No significant change is expected in the forecast through Friday as we continue to experience an early taste of winter. Morning lows will range from the low 30s to around 40 degrees, with the potential for a light freeze on Thursday morning. Highs will continue to top out in the 50s, averaging about 15 degrees below normal. Considerable clouds remain in place through Thursday, with a little more sun possible by Friday. A few coastal showers also appear possible on Thursday as an upper-air disturbance slides eastward along the northern Gulf Coast.

Weekend Outlook

Another cold front will swing through the area on Saturday, but the trend seems to be toward little to no rainfall with this front. For now, I’ve got Saturday’s rain chances at 20%, with highs on both Saturday and Sunday only expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.

Early Look at Thanksgiving Week

The extended outlook points toward below normal temperatures into the early part of next week, with a slow moderation in temperatures thereafter. Model guidance also points toward the potential for some rain returning by Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day, but forecast confidence is rather low at this point. Stay tuned for updates in the days ahead.

