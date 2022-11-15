Pete Richardson named finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Southern head football coach Pete Richardson is one of 25 finalists for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

“We congratulate the Class of 2023 Finalists and look forward to welcoming the next group of legends into the Black College Football Hall of Fame,” said James “Shack” Harris, chairman and co-founder. “Each Finalist represents the best of Black College Football.”

During his 16-year tenure on The Bluff, Richardson led the Jags to five SWAC titles and four Black College Football national championships.

The inductees will be announced on Dec. 8.

