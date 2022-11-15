Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pete Richardson named finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame

Former Southern head coach Pete Richardson
Former Southern head coach Pete Richardson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Southern head football coach Pete Richardson is one of 25 finalists for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

“We congratulate the Class of 2023 Finalists and look forward to welcoming the next group of legends into the Black College Football Hall of Fame,” said James “Shack” Harris, chairman and co-founder. “Each Finalist represents the best of Black College Football.”

During his 16-year tenure on The Bluff, Richardson led the Jags to five SWAC titles and four Black College Football national championships.

The inductees will be announced on Dec. 8.

CLICK HERE for more, including the full list of finalists.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

JACQUES TALK: Mason Taylor.
JACQUES TALK: Mason Taylor
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
LSU forward Angel Reese (1) and guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
Pair of LSU ballers named SEC Players of the Week
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Arkansas; previews upcoming game against UAB