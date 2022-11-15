Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pair of LSU ballers named SEC Players of the Week

LSU forward Angel Reese (1) and guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
LSU forward Angel Reese (1) and guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese and guard Flau’jae Johnson were named SEC Players of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after helping lead the Lady Tigers to a 3-0 start.

Reese, a sophomore, is SEC Co-Player of the Week. She has three double-doubles and is averaging 21.3 points and 14.3 rebounds per game.

Johnson is SEC Freshman of the Week. She has also scored in double-figures for the first three games, including a game-high 18 points against Western Carolina. She is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds so far this season.

RELATED STORIES:

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU women’s basketball moves up one spot in AP Top 25 poll
LSU Lady Tigers
No. 16 LSU routs WCU
Boogie Anderson scored 8 points & dished out 5 assists against Wyoming
Southeastern men’s hoops stun Wyoming with 76-72 road win
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU downs Arkansas State