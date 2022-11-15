OLOL North ER celebrates 5 year anniversary

The following information is from Our Lady of the Lake.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Health celebrated five years of the Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Services on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, with a special event at the campus on Airline Highway.

Our Lady of the Lake North officially opened the emergency department, which completed the innovative model of care that includes primary care, specialty care and urgent care, on November 15, 2017. The campus previously housed an urgent care, primary care and specialty care clinics operated by Our Lady of the Lake in conjunction with LSU Health Baton Rouge since 2012. The addition of free-standing emergency services by Our Lady of the Lake in the same location as urgent care and primary care services was the first time such a model was used in the state of Louisiana and remains the only in Louisiana today.

“Our Lady of the Lake Health has been in service to Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas for nearly 100 years bringing quality healthcare to those who need it,” said Chuck Spicer, president at Our Lady of the Lake Health. “The opening of our North campus provided access where there was none, and we look forward to continuing to serve this community with robust and comprehensive care.”

The campus offers primary care, urgent care, emergency services, infusion services for cancer patients, radiology including PET, Ultrasound, Bone Density, and Mammography in a single easily accessible location.

Our Lady of the Lake partnered with the state of Louisiana, with support from the City of Baton Rouge, to open the free-standing emergency department at 5439 Airline Highway. The campus first opened for primary care and urgent care in 2013 after Earl K. Long closed and left a gap in the North Baton Rouge community.

“Our Lady of the Lake North is an invaluable resource for the community,” said Regina Barrow, Louisiana State Senator. “The services offered at this campus truly provide for the health needs of this community all in one accessible location. Everyone deserves access to high quality care, and this campus allows patients to access these vital health resources close to home.”

The campus is also home to the Geaux Get Healthy Nutrition program, a part of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s HealthyBR program. The program helps patients who are food insecure through a series of healthy cooking classes and grocery shopping over several weeks.

“Throughout my time as Mayor, I made it my mission to ensure healthcare access returned to North Baton Rouge. When I took office in 2017, we kicked off this increased access with the opening of Our Lady of Lake North Campus. This innovative approach to access provides all levels of care, including an Emergency Room, urgent care, and primary care,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “That access has only increased as we’ve partnered on initiatives like the Geaux Get Healthy Wellness Program at the OLOL North Clinic, which provides residents with education and access to fresh, affordable, healthy food.”

As part of the Our Lady of the Lake Health network, Our Lady of the Lake North has access to a vast network of resources and nearly 600 providers covering more than 40 distinct specialties. Other facilities in the Our Lady of the Lake Health network include the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, Assumption Community Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and Our Lady of the Lake Livingston.

