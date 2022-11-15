Facebook
More than 54M expected to travel for Thanksgiving

FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.
FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.(CNN/WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds.

About 54.6 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA.

That’s up slightly from 2021 and nearly as high as pre-pandemic volumes.

Despite inflation and current economic woes, demand for travel doesn’t seem to be waning.

And with COVID travel restrictions now lifted, people are able to gather again.

AAA also pointed out that Americans are more comfortable taking public transportation again including airplanes and trains.

Their advice for those hitting the friendly skies this season is to reserve airport parking ahead of time, build in time for long TSA lines and avoid checking a bag if possible.

