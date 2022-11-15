Mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl overdose pleads not guilty to 2nd-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother arrested following a toddler’s fentanyl overdose has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The news came during a hearing for Whitney Ard, 28, on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Ard was also appointed a public defender and will remain in jail without the ability to post bond.

Ard was indicted for second-degree murder on Thursday, Sept. 29, in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of Mitchell Robinson III, 2. She was initially arrested on a charge of negligent homicide.

A coroner’s report revealed the child died from acute fentanyl toxicity. Authorities said 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.

Emergency responders rushed Robinson from his home to the hospital on Sunday, June 26, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Ard is expected to be in court again on Jan. 31.

