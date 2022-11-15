Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Maximize Black Friday deals by planning ahead

Experts say check purchases against your budget as you shop
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Black Friday sales are a great way to save money on holiday purchases.

But Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, reminded us to go in with a plan: how much to spend and how to finance it.

Dale suggested that you sit down and figure out who you are buying gifts for this year, then make a list and allocate a dollar amount.  She cautioned not to forget to also budget for decorations and other expenses, like holiday meals and parties.

Dale said you need to know how you are going to pay for everything: whether it comes from your checking account or you plan to pay by credit card. If you use a credit card, have a plan to pay it back.

Dale shared a few other tips for Black Friday shopping:

  • Avoid impulse buys
  • Comparison shop
  • Check your purchases against your budget as you shop

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike on Ukraine, AP source says
(Source: Gray Media)
BRCC tackles healthcare worker shortage by taking training to rural community
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges