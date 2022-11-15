Facebook
Man accused of killing pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, police say

A pregnant woman was struck and killed while attempting to cross a street in Las Vegas on Nov. 3, police said. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A pregnant woman was struck and killed while attempting to cross a street in Las Vegas on Nov. 3, police said.

The driver accused of hitting her, identified as 37-year-old Oscar Pena, was arrested on hit-and-run and DUI charges in connection with the crash.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Pena has had five prior DUI arrests.

Nina Fauble, 22, entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis Blvd. that night, police said. She was hit by a 2010 Toyota Camry, and the car drove away, police said.

Shortly after the crash, the Toyota returned to the scene – this time, with Pena’s girlfriend in the driver’s seat. She told police her boyfriend was the driver in the hit-and-run crash.

Fauble, who was pregnant, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police found Pena at a nearby residence. Pena admitted to drinking but denied being involved in the crash, an arrest report said. Later, Pena changed his story and said he drove away from the crash in a panic because of his previous DUI arrests, an arrest report said.

A records search by police showed that Pena has had five previous DUI arrests between 2010 and 2022.

Pena was denied bail, according to court records. His next court hearing is set for Dec. 13.

