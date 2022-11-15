Facebook
LPSO: Deputies attempt to ID person of interest in theft investigation

Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating an alleged theft that took place on Nov. 10.
Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged theft that took place on Nov. 10.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged theft that took place on Nov. 10.

Authorities report it happened at a retailer along Crossing Way. Clothes were allegedly taken without payment, according to the sheriff’s office.

LPSO deputies say they are looking to identify, locate and have a word with an individual.

According to officials, the person of interest is believed to be traveling in a gold or light colored Honda Accord.

According to officials, the person of interest is believed to be traveling in a gold or light colored Honda Accord.
According to officials, the person of interest is believed to be traveling in a gold or light colored Honda Accord.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

