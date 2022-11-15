LPSO: Clothing allegedly taken without payment from store along Crossing Way

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged theft that took place on Nov. 10.

Authorities report it happened at a retailer along Crossing Way. Clothes were allegedly taken without payment, according to the sheriff’s office.

LPSO deputies say they are looking to identify, locate and have a word with an individual.

According to officials, the person of interest is believed to be traveling in a gold or light colored Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

