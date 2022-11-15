Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Mason Taylor

LSU true freshman tight end Mason Taylor has certainly made a major impact during his first year as a Tiger.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Taylor’s biggest moment was without a doubt his epic two-point conversion catch from Jayden Daniels against Alabama to beat the Crimson Tide 32-31 in overtime.

During this conversation with WAFB-TV Taylor discusses the Tigers winning the SEC West, his famous father, his now famous mom, his new NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, and much, much more.

