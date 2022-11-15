Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hunters can tag deer or turkey harvest directly from smartphone

(Pexels.com Dariusz Grosa)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters about a feature available on smartphones.

Hunters can now tag and validate deer or turkey harvest directly from a smartphone via text or through the Louisiana Outdoors website.

Officials said that as long as hunters complete the electronic tag before moving the animal, they do not need to attach a physical tag.

If there is no cellular service, a hunter can still use a traditional paper tag and validate it via the number (225) 267-9998.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also reminding the public that anyone with a driver’s license in the state can use the LA Wallet app to display a purchased LDWF license.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Sweet potatoes
Ag Commissioner Mike Strain declares Nov. 15 Louisiana Sweet Potato Day
Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting undergoes second surgery
Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged theft that...
LPSO: Deputies attempt to ID person of interest in theft investigation
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government...
1 injured in car crash on Government Street