How to control your spending this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Retail Federation said holiday retail sales are predicted to grow by 6 to 8% this year.

Experts with the Louisiana Jump$tart Coalition said now is the time to start mapping out your plan for the holiday season.

Let’s start with Thanksgiving. Start looking at the regular ads at the grocery store.

It’s a great way to stay on top of what’s on sale.

When it comes to hosting the feast we all look forward to, find out which members of the family might be able to bring dishes.

Making it a potluck takes the pressure off the person hosting.

“Just be honest with yourself above all, " said Blaine Grimes with the Louisiana Jump$tart Coalition. “Many financial institutions offer online banking and many of those platforms offer categories where you can track your money. You know, move whatever to entertainment, housing. So at least you have some type of grip on where your money is going.”

He said the price of a turkey has doubled this year, so maybe you want to change up the menu.

Also, set rules and guidelines for yourself and have a financial limit when it comes to Christmas.

“Considering other things that you can do with your family whether it’s a membership to the Knock Knock Museum and that’s a lower cost item if you spread it out throughout the year, said Jessica Sharon, President of the Louisiana Jump$tart Coalition.

Before you head out for Black Friday this year have a plan. Who are you buying for and what is a realistic gift? Don’t buy something just to buy it.

Sharon said they’re having a teacher’s boot camp coming up on Friday, Nov. 18. Teachers in the Capital City and across the state will be joining them for a financial education training event. You can learn more here.

