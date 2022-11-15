Facebook
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol...
House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(Mariam Zuhaib | AP)
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference has elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January.

Scalise was uncontested for the position. The move keeps him as the No. 2 to current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who won the GOP nomination Tuesday.

“It has been an honor to fight for the American people as the Republican Whip for these past eight years, and I am humbled to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the Majority Leader in the new Republican-majority House of Representatives. By rejecting big government socialism, hardworking people all across America, from Portland, Oregon to Miami, Florida, elected a House Republican majority that will fight for them every day so we can get our country back on track, and we are ready to face this challenge. We will get to work preparing an agenda that is focused on the struggles hardworking families are facing, including passing bills through the House to reduce inflation, lower energy costs, secure the border, and help law enforcement officers get the tools they need to keep our communities safe from rampant crime,” Scalise said in a statement.

“We will also carry out the important oversight necessary to hold the Biden Administration accountable for their actions that undermine our national security and the rule of law. Millions of voters across America have elected us to address the problems facing our country, restore the American Dream, and get our country back on the right track, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work fighting for those families who are struggling as the new House Majority Leader.”

More: McCarthy clears first step to House speaker, but grind ahead

“What bills come up in the House of Representatives, it’s something I’ve already been talking to my colleagues about. I’ve got a vision for what I’d like to see us address. We need to get back to confronting the pocketbook issues,” said Scalise.

Scalise announced his backing of McCarthy last week, who cleared the first major step Tuesday toward becoming House speaker, winning the nomination on a vote by his GOP colleagues.

McCarthy now faces a weeks-long slog to quell objections from his right flank before a final vote.

McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with them now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. The vote was 188-31, with ballots cast by newly elected and returning GOP lawmakers, and some whose races have not yet been called.

The formal vote for House speaker will come when the new Congress convenes in January, and McCarthy will need to shore up support from no fewer than 218 lawmakers with potentially just a few votes to spare.

“We’re going to have the ability to change America,” McCarthy said, upbeat as he entered the private meeting.

