Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting undergoes second surgery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - The mother of a former Baton Rouge area high school football player gave an update on her son’s condition after he was injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday (Nov. 13) night.

In an announcement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Brenda Hollins, stated Mike Hollins had to undergo a second surgery scheduled for 8 a.m.

Family, Mike will be going in for his 2nd surgery at 8am. Keep praying!!! And please keep praying for all of the families that are going through this horrific tragedy. #7🙏🏾 — Brenda Hollins (@MikesMother7) November 15, 2022

Mike is in surgery now!!! Please pray!#GODisgood #7 — Brenda Hollins (@MikesMother7) November 15, 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge area high school football player is reportedly one of the five victims who was shot Sunday night (Nov. 13) at the University of Virginia, sources say.

A former coach of University Lab High School identified one of his former players, Mike Hollins, as a victim in that shooting. Hollins was the 2018 Warrick Dunn Award winner as Sportsline Player of the Year.

Liz Koh was live in Charlottesville, Va. with updates on Mike Hollins' condition and the latest developments in the investigation.

Mike Hollins (University of Virginia)

Officials report a total of three people were killed and two people injured in the shooting. Officials identified the three victims who died as D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, and Devin Chandler. All five victims of the shooting are members of the UVA football team, confirmed the university’s president.

(From left) D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler (WVIR)

Hollins was injured after being shot twice and had gone through one surgery, which went well, according to his former coach Chad Mahaffey.

Mahaffey said Hollins’ mother is on her way to Virginia where he is expected to undergo another surgery.

During his time at UHigh, Hollins led the Cubs to back-to-back state titles.

Hollins reflected on his time at UHigh back in 2018 saying, “We’re brothers; the chemistry here is great,” Hollins said in 2018. “To end the season like this is awesome. It is all I can ask for.”

That same year, Hollins received the Warrick Dunn Award as WAFB’s Sportsline Player of the Year.

“Just to be acknowledged with that list of names is a great accomplishment. It all paid off,” explained Hollins.

University Lab School head football coach and associate athletic director Andy Martin sent the below statement in response to the news of the shooting:

The University Lab School is praying for a full recovery of our former student-athlete, Michael Hollins (19’) and his teammate while mourning the loss of the three victims whose lives were taken in the shooting last night. Our thoughts are with Mike, his family, and with the families of all of the victims.

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.

“It’s a sad, sad day for our UVA community,” said James E. Ryan, University of Virginia president.

That is how Ryan started off Monday morning’s somber news conference following the deadly shooting.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the university police found multiple victims of gunshot wounds,” continued Ryan.

The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.

“We reviewed information Mr. Jones had made a comment about possessing a gun to a person that was not affiliated with the university,” said UVA Department of Safety and Security Chief Tim Longo.

Jail records show Jones was booked into Henrico County Jail on Monday, Nov. 14 just before 6 p.m. on several charges including three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of firearm use in commission of felony (first offense).

Jones is due in court for an early morning video arraignment hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player. (Henrico County Jail)

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly started his Monday news conference with thoughts on the shooting.

“It’s tragic,” said Kelly. “Our hearts go out to them, the football program. It’s senseless violence.”

Dontayvion Wicks, a former football player at Plaquemine High School, also now plays for UVA. Wicks confirmed with WAFB that her son was not on the bus and wasn’t injured in the shooting incident.

Wick said her son is close friends with all the victims.

“They just all were so close. Him and Mike, him and D’Sean, him and Lavel, they all just had a bond,” Wick said. “I don’t know. I just have no words. It’s heart-shattering. Heartbreaking. My heart goes out to their parents, to their families, just get a call like that saying that your child is no longer here, they’re lifeless.”

Wicks said everyone is still in disbelief.

“They’re in school, in college, you think your child is in college, doing what’s best, and to have to get news like this at this hour of the night saying your child is a possible victim in a shooting… I don’t wish that on no parent.”

According to university police, members of the football team were shot on a charter bus that had just returned to Central Grounds Parking Garage from a class field trip Sunday night.

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

University President Jim Ryan said he spoke to one of the wounded students who was in good condition but the second remained in critical condition, according to the university.

#UVA: Crews now removing the bus involved from the crime scene. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/w4I3vgOzYG — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) November 14, 2022

