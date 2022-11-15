Facebook
Driver, dog rescued after car falls into Blount Road canal

Crews were able to safely rescue the pair from the car.
Crews were able to safely rescue the pair from the car.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A driver and their dog had to be rescued after their car ended up in a canal in Baton Rouge on Monday, Nov. 14.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a vehicle in the canal on Blount Road sometime Monday evening.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue the pair from the car.

The patient was taken to the hospital by Baton Rouge EMS with minor injuries.

