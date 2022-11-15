Driver, dog rescued after car falls into Blount Road canal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A driver and their dog had to be rescued after their car ended up in a canal in Baton Rouge on Monday, Nov. 14.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a vehicle in the canal on Blount Road sometime Monday evening.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue the pair from the car.

The patient was taken to the hospital by Baton Rouge EMS with minor injuries.

