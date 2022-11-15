Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s office took two people into custody on Tuesday, Nov.15 after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance.

Two individuals were taken into Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office custody today tied to two theft cases. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans was observed from the parking lot in a familiar white Honda with Texas plates by deputies on patrol in Juban Crossing, officials say.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, they saw the driver of that vehicle drop a passenger off at the entrance of Ulta Beauty. That passenger soon ran out of Ulta Beauty with more than $2,000 worth of unpaid fragrances. Spikes and Smith were both taken into custody.

Deputies say their investigation also ties these same two alleged thieves to an October theft of Ulta resulting in $500 worth of unpaid fragrances.

