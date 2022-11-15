Denham Springs Police officer shoots dog after it ‘lunged’ towards him; owner cited

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs Police officer shot a dog after it ‘lunged’ towards him on Monday, November 15, according to officials.

Sgt. Scott Sterling says the officer was leaving his home to go to work around 5:45 p.m. when he saw a pit-bull mix dog running towards him from across the street. The dog was apparently barking and snarling before eventually lunging at the officer.

Sterling says the officer shot the dog four times with his duty weapon before it retreated back to a residence on Carolyn Avenue.

The officer was not hurt during the incident.

Police later conducted a follow-up investigation at the residence because the dog was not on a leash or contained by a fence before charging at the officer.

The dog’s owner, Kadondra Ardoin, was charged with a Denham Springs city ordinance misdemeanor for violation of the “Leash Law” inside the city limits of Denham Springs.

The owner transported the dog for medical attention and is awaiting surgery.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.