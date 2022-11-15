Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Curbside Café food trailer unveiled for Livingston students

Livingston Parish Public Schools Curbside Café unveiled
Livingston Parish Public Schools Curbside Café unveiled(Livingston Parish Public Schools)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Curbside Café food trailer that will be used by LPPS to expand meal education and awareness for Livingston students.

This collaboration started in 2020 between Livingston Parish Chamber, Leadership Livingston and Livingston Parish Public Schools. It was finally unveiled on Thursday, Nov.3, officials say.

Livingston Parish Public Schools Curbside Café
Livingston Parish Public Schools Curbside Café(Livingston Parish Public Schools)

According to the LPPS Child Nutrition department, the food trailer will go to different schools 2-3 times per week and offer unique lunch options in addition to traditional cafeteria menus.

Curbside Café will reportedly combine new menu ideas from ProStart students, with fresh ingredients grown and harvested by students in the district. It will also provide meals to students in emergency situations.

Officials say leaders from the Child Nutrition department who are graduates of the Leadership program, submitted a project proposal where they would raise funds for the trailer.

The trailer was custom ordered and the school system added kitchen equipment, with branding wrap from a graphic design class at Live Oak High School. The print shop at central office also helped with the design and printing of the wrap, officials say.

“We are excited to see this project completed, not out of necessity, but out of innovation, and as a way to improve the Child Nutrition department and serve our students throughout the parish,” Sommer Purvis, Supervisor of Child Nutrition Programs at LPPS said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy to decide on entering governor’s race by week’s end
OLOL North ER celebrates 5 year anniversary
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 15
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 15
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
THANKSGIVING 2022: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City