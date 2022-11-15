Curbside Café food trailer unveiled for Livingston students

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Curbside Café food trailer that will be used by LPPS to expand meal education and awareness for Livingston students.

This collaboration started in 2020 between Livingston Parish Chamber, Leadership Livingston and Livingston Parish Public Schools. It was finally unveiled on Thursday, Nov.3, officials say.

Livingston Parish Public Schools Curbside Café (Livingston Parish Public Schools)

According to the LPPS Child Nutrition department, the food trailer will go to different schools 2-3 times per week and offer unique lunch options in addition to traditional cafeteria menus.

Curbside Café will reportedly combine new menu ideas from ProStart students, with fresh ingredients grown and harvested by students in the district. It will also provide meals to students in emergency situations.

Officials say leaders from the Child Nutrition department who are graduates of the Leadership program, submitted a project proposal where they would raise funds for the trailer.

The trailer was custom ordered and the school system added kitchen equipment, with branding wrap from a graphic design class at Live Oak High School. The print shop at central office also helped with the design and printing of the wrap, officials say.

“We are excited to see this project completed, not out of necessity, but out of innovation, and as a way to improve the Child Nutrition department and serve our students throughout the parish,” Sommer Purvis, Supervisor of Child Nutrition Programs at LPPS said.

