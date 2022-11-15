BRCC tackles healthcare worker shortage by taking training to rural community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College is increasing efforts to meet an urgent need for workers in the medical field. Their plan is to expand their reach past their main campus into rural areas.

“We want to provide more access to not only for healthcare but to people to receive training as well,” said Dr. Michelle Dennis, dean of applied sciences.

BRCC’s Jackson campus has been designated to increase training and career opportunities for students in the surrounding areas interested in pursuing a career in healthcare.

“We are bringing certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, and mental health technicians to our Jackson campus. We want to make sure we are offering opportunities to learn and to help offer healthcare to the community,” explained Dennis.

She says the goal of the expansion is to remove barriers students often face.

“For students, it is time and money. The time and money it takes to travel,” added Dennis.

Dual enrollment through this expansion will make getting an education and employment more convenient.

“It gives them the opportunity once they graduate to work as a CNA or in the field while furthering their education,” continued Dennis.

She says the ultimate goal is to meet the students where they are, hoping they stay and use their new training in their own community.

“They want to work. They want to be there. They want to learn,” said Dennis.

