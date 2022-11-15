Baton Rouge General staff, former patients celebrate ICU renovations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Staff and former Baton Rouge General patients are celebrating the completion of ICU renovations at the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus.

They gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

According to the Baton Rouge General, patients and their families started an initiative with the BRG Foundation to raise $75,000 for the renovations. They include upgraded breakrooms and better lighting.

“For nearly two years, the ICU team was in the trenches as they cared for so many patients in our community with COVID-19,” said Erik Showalter, president of the Baton Rouge General Foundation. “We are grateful to these families for their passion to give back and support our team.”

Hospital officials reported zero COVID-19 patients on the day of the ribbon-cutting.

