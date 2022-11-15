Arraignment hearing for UVA shooting suspect postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first court appearance for the suspect accused in the University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two others injured has been postponed.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was scheduled to appear in court for an early morning video arraignment hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The court date has been pushed back, sources say.

UVA SHOOTING SUSPECT HEARING UPDATE: Our sister station in Charlottesville reports Christopher Jones Jr.’s arraignment hearing has been postponed. @WAFB https://t.co/8A8642le3s — lizkohTV (@lizkohTV) November 15, 2022

Jail records show Jones was booked into Henrico County Jail on Monday, Nov. 14 just before 6 p.m. on several charges including three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of firearm use in commission of felony (first offense).

