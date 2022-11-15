Facebook
Arraignment hearing for UVA shooting suspect postponed

The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.(Henrico County Jail)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first court appearance for the suspect accused in the University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two others injured has been postponed.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was scheduled to appear in court for an early morning video arraignment hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The court date has been pushed back, sources say.

Jail records show Jones was booked into Henrico County Jail on Monday, Nov. 14 just before 6 p.m. on several charges including three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of firearm use in commission of felony (first offense).

