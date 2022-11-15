Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ag Commissioner Mike Strain declares Nov. 15 Louisiana Sweet Potato Day

Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes(Pexels)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain has declared Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Louisiana Sweet Potato Day.

“As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re pleased to recognize the humble and delicious Louisiana sweet potato, which will play a starring role on tables all over the country next week,” Strain said.

The special declaration is a way to recognize the 70th anniversary of the Louisiana Sweet Potato Advertising and Development Commission. The agency was created to get more people excited about sweet potatoes grown in Louisiana.

The LSU AgCenter said that more than 7,000 acres of sweet potatoes were farmed in Louisiana in 2021. In addition, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station is the only one of its kind in the United States. The research station has developed new sweep potato varieties that have become some of the most popular in the world.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

House fire on Hall Drive
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house fire, authorities say
Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting undergoes second surgery
Whitney Ard (left) and Mitchell Robinson, III (right)
Mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl overdose pleads not guilty to 2nd-degree murder
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
Arraignment hearing for UVA shooting suspect postponed