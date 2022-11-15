Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 injured in car crash on Government Street

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government...
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning.

According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street.

Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government...
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street.(WAFB)
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government...
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Latest News

Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting undergoes second surgery
Hunters can tag deer or turkey harvest directly from smartphone
Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged theft that...
LPSO: Deputies attempt to ID person of interest in theft investigation
Crews were able to safely rescue the pair from the car.
Driver, dog rescued after car falls into Blount Road canal