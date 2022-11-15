1 injured in car crash on Government Street
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning.
According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries.
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street.
Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.