1 injured in car crash on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning.

According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street.

Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. (WAFB)

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.