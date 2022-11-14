Facebook
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, south Ukraine, on May 20, 2022.(AP Photo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine including by paying reparations.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 94-14 with 73 abstentions. It was the lowest level of support of the five Ukraine-related resolutions adopted by the General Assembly since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its smaller neighbor.

The resolution recognizes the need to establish “an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury’” arising from Russia’s “wrongful acts” against Ukraine.

It recommends that the assembly’s member nations, in cooperation with Ukraine, create “an international register” to document claims and information on damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians and the government caused by Russia.

Russia’s veto power in the 15-member Security Council has blocked the U.N.’s most powerful body from taking any action since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion. But there are no vetoes in the General Assembly, which previously adopted four resolutions criticizing Russia’s invasion.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they do reflect world opinion and have demonstrated widespread opposition to Russia’s military action.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

