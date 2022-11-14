THANKSGIVING 2022: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving will be observed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. In the days leading up to the holiday, several local organizations will be hosting meal giveaways for families who may be in need.

Below is a list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Mirror of Grace Outreach is hosting its 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. The event will take place at Mirror of Grace Outreach located at 921 N. Lobdell Blvd., Suite E. Families will receive Thanksgiving box on a first-come, first-served basis. One box per car. No walk ups.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22 starting at 8 a.m., HOPE Ministries will distribute Thanksgiving food for more than 100 families in north Baton Rouge at 4643 Winbourne Avenue. Organizers say the event is only open to clients of HOPE Ministries who signed up in October.

Additional giveaways will be added once they are announced.

